Super-computer predicts Doncaster Rovers will win League Two title with ease

A super computer has predicted Doncaster Rovers will win the League Two title with ease.

Rovers fans can look forward to a joyous end of the season if the predictions of a university sports professor come true.

How Prof McHale thinks the final League Two table will look.

Ian McHale, professor of sports analytics at the University of Salford, has built a super computer and tasked it with predicting the final Championship, League One and League Two tables by guessing the result of every match between now and the end of the season.

And the results are good news for Doncaster fans with the forecast predicting Rovers will strengthen their grip at the top of the table to finish six points clear at the top.

The table suggests Rovers will top the pile with 94, ahead of current second placed team Plymouth Argyle on 88 - but current automatic promotion hopefuls Carlisle United will be pipped to the final automatic spot by Portsmouth, who are tipped to claim third.

The Cumbrians, Luton, Wycombe and Exeter will be the four sides contesting the play-offs, according to Prof McHale.