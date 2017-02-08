REVIEW: Why Anne Arms' country charms are toast of South Yorkshire

When it comes to rustic charms, The Anne Arms is among best in its field.

The Sutton countryside eating experience makes claim to being "Doncaster's favourite family friendly pub".

Few could doubt that bold boast after dining at an inn whose winning ways with good grub are fast attracting satisfied customers.

Tasty traditional classics and more modern alternatives alike are available thanks to head chef with almost three decades' kitchen experience.

Ray Falzon, also landlord of the landmark local, takes pride in presenting "recipe for success" cuisine - home-cooking mantra reinforced by "we serve fresh food, not fast food" wall signage.

Just such fare was enjoyed on parking up off Suttonfield Road at a venue offering roaring fires or patio views, dependent on current climes.

Success on a plate

February's frost dictated we opt for the former, complete with comfort food aplenty to ward off worst of winter's weather.

To that end, under starter's orders, we plumped for antipasti (£5.95) and deep fried breaded mozzarella (£4.50) with salad garnish.

Cured meats and cheeses selection was well presented while fritters swam in warm piquant tomato sauce, suggesting a hint of cook's Mediterranean homeland.

Main attractions, after some deliberation, amounted to mixed grill (£12.95) and house beef burger (£7.95).

Chef cum landlord Ray Falzon

The latter was a hefty half-pound patty, topped with bacon and melt-in-the-mouth cheese. Substantial and satisfying in equal measure, it could only have been improved by better grade bread bun.

The grill didn't disappoint as gammon, rump, pork, sausage, black pudding, tomato, egg, onions and mushrooms jostled for space alongside surprisingly spicy Cajun chicken.

Despite lure of such dessert delights as chocolate rock-slide brownie, sweet teeth tucked into shared cold snap staple Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Truth be told, a salted caramel cheesecake, awash with cooling cream, was also divvied up by both diners.

Spacious dining room

Accompanied by glass of Black Sheep Brewery guest ale, delicious dishes amounted to value for money £42.75.

Children, appetites encouraged by enclosed play area, have their own scaled-down dishes with topped burgers and battered cod among kids' faves.

Lunchtime light bites under a fiver and two-for-£12 tea-time offers are available Tuesday to Friday while Sunday sees traditional lunch, laden with choice of meats.

Since moving from Malta in 1986, Ray has worked across the area at venues in Doncaster, Bawtry, Wadworth, Finningley and Tickhill while landlady wife Sue has over 30 years' hospitality experience spanning three Doncaster establishments.

Service proved second to none with mine host taking main orders while hostess with mostest sorted sweets, all with unassuming efficiency.

Although never part of the family estate, the inn name derives from land-owning Anne clan, whose origins can be traced back to before Norman Conquest.

Landlady Sue Falzon

But - after deservedly receiving "outstanding operational standards and service delivery" Punch Special Recognition Award - it's to future continued roaring trade the site's catering staff have now firmly set their sights.

Ring 01302 708782 or email info@annearms.co.uk then set your satnav to DN6 9JX.