Ice skating rink for shoppers

Crystal Peaks is bringing a touch of frost to its Christmas celebrations with the launch of its first skating rink.

The Sheffield shopping mall is introducing an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink to its Festive attractions for the first time.

Launching on Saturday, the rink will be adjacent to the Blue Car Park on the North Walk in front of Next and M&S.

“We are always looking for exciting new ways to give our visitors another reason for coming to Crystal Peaks,” said manager Lee Greenwood.

“We are certain our synthetic ice rink - along with our Santa’s Grotto with its Gingerbread Man theme - will be a big hit with families.”

The rink runs until through until January 7, with a family ticket for four available at £19 or individual tickets £6 for adults and £5 for children.