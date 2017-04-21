Get your green fingers ready for the Garden Lovers Fayre in South Yorkshire

Rotherham town centre will host an inspirational and informative gardening experience this spring.

Green fingered folk are in for a treat at The Garden Lovers Fayre on Saturday 29 April from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Special guests appearing at the event include distinguished horticultural expert Christine Walkden and floral demonstrator Jonathan Moseley, who will give talks and demonstrations in a large marquee in All Saints’ Square.

Christine, is one of the country’s favourite horticultural experts, and will impart her vast knowledge with two wonderful gardening talks, ‘Feeding your Plants’ and ‘Container Gardening’, including great Q & A sessions after each one.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “The Garden Lovers Fayre promises to be a fantastic event filled with everything you need to create the perfect garden for summer. Expert gardening advice can be gained from Christine Walkden and it will be a great way to pick up some handy tips!

“With a great market in the town centre it is the ideal opportunity to stock up on all you need to make your garden look beautiful. There will be stalls selling a wonderful variety of plants, fruit and vegetable produce, flowers, local gardening groups and the RSPB are attending too.

“Families and children can be entertained with free face painting and Professor Dan will amaze them with balloon modelling and more! Make your own garden-themed crafts which you can take home. It will give all the family a great day out”

Christine Walkden is well known for her down-to-earth attitude and huge enthusiasm for horticulture, she has made many television and radio appearances including The One Show, Gardener’s World and her own BBC show Glorious Gardens From Above, to name just a few.

Jonathan, a floral designer, international demonstrator and floral expert on BBC2’s The Big Allotment Challenge, will give two fantastic talks including a practical floristry demonstration covering aspects such as growing your own flowers, how to make gift bouquets and will also demonstrate a simple wedding bouquet.

Also, look out for The Strolling Gardeners, a comical double act. They will make their way around town, helping people with balding heads to sprout hair, children to bloom and everyone else to have a fun-filled ‘five-a-day’.

Christine Walkden’s talks take place at 11am and 1.30pm with tickets available from Rotherham Visitor Centre priced at £5 and £4 concessions (limited availability).

Jonathan Moseley’s talks/demonstrations will be at 12.15pm and 2.45pm and are free with limited spaces which will be on a first come first served basis on the day of the event.

Find out more information about the event go to the Rotherham Council Events Facebook page:

Click here