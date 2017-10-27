Five pairs of tickets up for grabs for the November Handicap

The final race of the flat season at Doncaster Racecourse culminates in the November Handicap on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

The ‘Finale of the Flat’ will see a packed race card alongside other sporting activities including a pool challenge with former World Champion snooker player, Ken Doherty.

Ken will be putting his skills to the test and challenging visitors who wish to take on the legend and be in with a chance to win tickets to the 2018 Betfred World Championship – World Snooker In Sheffield plus, tickets to enjoy an additional race meeting at Doncaster.

So, to honour the end of another season which has been packed with some fantastic horse racing highs, we have joined up with Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for the November Handicap on Saturday November 11.

Tickets are on sale now at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk or call 01302 304200.

T&Cs: * Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable • Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies (see www.doncaster‐racecourse.co.uk).

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.

* Closing date for entries is Noon, Wednesday, November 8. 2017.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply - visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

This iconic race meeting always plays out to a big crowd with a great atmosphere. So to be in with a chance, why not enter right now!

For your chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets simply answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type November Handicap Competition in the subject line.

QUESTION: Which World Champion snooker player will be taking part in the pool challenge?

