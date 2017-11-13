Festival theme for Doncaster salon’s sixth birthday

Staff at a Doncaster salon embraced a festival theme to celebrate six successful years in business.

The Saks salon in High Street Doncaster was transformed into a music festival with competitions and sweet treats in store for clients.

Staff at Saks Doncaster celebrate six years in business

Staff at the salon donned fancy dress for the occasion and were treated to a night out after the event by salon owners Rebecca and Paul Calladine.

Speaking about the event Rebecca said: “We loved the day we did a festival themed day we had lots of yummy treats for clients, all our staff dressed up for fun and we decorated the salon.

“We did a raffle with prizes including £250 worth of products, free cut and a afternoon tea with all the proceeds of the raffle going to the women’s cancer charity the Eve Appeal and then we treated staff to a fun night out.”

It has been a successful six years for the salon who has scooped a number of awards over the years including the prestigious L’Oreal Professional Men’s Image Award.

Rebecca said:”We just want to say a very special thank you to the clients and team, we couldn’t do it without them.

“We have got lots to look forward to this year we have the Saks awards in January, April, Izzy and Becky have entered photographic competitions and the winner will be announced in January.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that we constantly keep up to date with styles and trends by constantly doing training and courses and we can’t wait for the new seasons trends to come in and get everyone ready for their Christmas parties.”

To book an appointment contact Saks Doncaster on 01302 215899.