Favourite Things: A sneak view inside the private life of a public figure

This week we have the new business and education manager at Doncaster Chamber, Tina Slater, giving us an insight into her life and what she is like away from her day-to-day job.

1. Please tell us a little bit of the background about yourself?

Tina Slater of Doncaster Chamber

I’ve lived in Doncaster my whole life and I still do live in the town with my husband and my two sons.

I’ve worked at the Doncaster Chamber for eight years, primarily focussing on business support and, in recent years, developing and leading on the Doncaster Skills Academy, which supports young people to better prepare themselves for leaving education and entering the world of work.

Of course I am passionate about strengthening the link between local business and education and ensuring that our young people are aware of the opportunities that are available to them.

Following on from this work I have recently been appointed as a Governor for a local primary and secondary school.

2. What is it you like about living in Doncaster?

Part of my job at the Chamber in Doncaster is to go out to local schools and speak to students about their aspirations for their future careers.

I find that their enthusiasm is inspiring and I look forward to seeing how they will help shape the future of the borough in the coming years.

What I also like about Doncaster is how the business community is always willing to help and support the next generation of workers and entrepreneurs by sharing their knowledge and expertise.

3. Do you have a favourite hidden gem in Doncaster?

My hidden gem would have to be the Victorian Tearoom, which is a café within St Catherine’s House, in Balby.

It is a lovely place to go for a catch up with friends and go for a walk in the walled gardens.

4. What would be your favourite day out if you had to choose one?

When I’m not being mum’s taxis at the weekend for my sons, I like to indulge in a spot of retail therapy!

I have found that Doncaster’s retail offering has really improved over the years, with the Frenchgate Centre a big favourite and the array of local independent retailers that the town has to offer also improving the town’s retail experience.

5. What is your favourite pub or your favourite place to eat?

It seems to me that Doncaster has a lot of choice in terms of favourite pub or places top eat so it is a hard choice hard to pick just one, but my favourite would probably have to be The Ship Inn in Newington.

6. Do you have any hobbies that you would like to share with us – what is it you like to do in your spare time?

I think that one of my favourite things is walking my two dogs, Teal and Evie.

One of my favourite places to go when I have time off is to walk around the Lakeside, although it is always a challenge keeping the dogs from jumping into the water.

7. What is your favourite book and or film?

I would say that my favourite film to relax to is Dirty Dancing, which I must admit I did watch for the millionth time over the Christmas period.

8. What sort of music do you like to listen to?

I do like to listen to all sorts of different music when I am relaxing and I have an eclectic taste in music. However, I have to admit that what I like listening to most of all is pop music.

9. If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life what would that meal be?

This is a difficult one to answer, but for me the meal that I could not live without in my life would have to be a chicken Korma, made along with a portion of onion rice, and this would have to be accompanied by a delicious garlic naan bread and a portion of chips.

10. Just imagine yourself stranded on a desert island. If you could be joined on that island by one other person of choice – even if that person is dead or alive or is even fictitious – who would that person be?

This again is a difficult question to answer.

I’m afraid that I can not just pick on the one person that I would like to share a desert island with.

If I had to choose someone or a small group then I guess that it would have to be a choice of my husband together with my two sons that the island would be shared with… and the rest of the business and education team at the Chamber of course!