Easter Fun - Egg hunts, crafts and cuddly animals

South Yorkshire has got all kinds of Easter fun on the way this Easter holidays, to keep your little ones - big and small - occupied!

If it’s some hunting action you’re looking for, there’s certainly no shortage of places to put your skills to the test.

A Grand Easter Eggventure gets underway at Wentworth Castle on Friday and will run throughout the bank holiday weekend. Eggsplore the egg-themed family trail around the gardens, try your hand at egg rolling and look out for the Easter Bunny.

Dronfield Hall Barn will host a four-day egg hunt this Easter weekend, running from 10am until 2pm each day.

Heeley City Farm’s egg hunt will guide visitors all over the farmyard this Saturday, from noon until 2pm.

At Sheffield Manor Lodge’s Discovery Centre, spring is being celebrated with a pom-pom lamb, salt dough flours and a plant pot rabbit. The Tudor ruins will also be open to explore with the sandpit and games out to play with. Try and find your way through the lavender labyrinth, and donkeys Rosie and Lilly will be giving rides all week between 1pm and 2.15pm, for £2 per child.

A half day of hands-on chocolate making is taking place today at The School of Artisan Food, on the Welbeck Estate near Worksop. Children can have a go at making and decorating an Easter egg, chocolate bars and chocolate lollies under the watchful eye of award-winning chocolatier Shelly Preston. There will be further sessions at the school tomorrow - when children will be exploring bread-baking - and Thursday, when young ones will get to grips with some pizza preparation.

Over at The Harley Gallery in Sheffield tomorrow, children will be making their own sock Easter bunny, at two sessions, held at 11am and noon. £2.50 materials fee per child, per session.

Visit Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery tomorrow to make printing stamps of bunnies, chickens and eggs to decorate your own Easter card to share with your family. Recommended for children aged five and over, the session will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Visit Chapeltown Library this Thursday to Create Your Own Superhero at the Cartoon Drawing Club with professional illustrator Ed Syder, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

If you fancy trying something a little different, take the family along to The Waggon & Horses on Abbeydale Road South this Friday, from 11am to 4pm, to enjoy a hands-on, interactive owl experience.

Make your own Pop-Up Bunny at a workshop at Elsecar Heritage Centre this Sunday, 11am to 2pm, £2.50 per person. Visit Barnsley Museums to book.

We’re going on an egg hunt...

Head over to Sheffield’s Cupola Gallery this Saturday at 2pm, to see where the Easter bunny has carefully hidden a number of very tasty chocolate treats around the Cupola sculpture garden.

Will you find them all? All eggs shared out evenly but whoever finds the most will get one extra little treat...