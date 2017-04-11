Easter activities

Chatsworth: Spring animals, egg hunts and an Eggspress trailer ride

Chatsworth is celebrating Easter with egg hunts, Eggspress trailer rides, craft activities - and a new Easter explorer map.

Hundreds of Easter eggs will be uncovered throughout Easter Bank Holiday weekend with egg hunts taking place several times a day in fields adjoining the farmyard.

In the garden, there will be a menagerie of animals, with a new trail featuring life sized willow and wicker animal sculptures, created by local artists and including a 1.5 metre tall deer, badgers, chickens, rabbits and lambs.

Families are invited to find the spring-themed animals hidden around the 105-acre garden with the new Explorer Map. Taking place daily, the trail is available at entrance points and included with admission.

Visitors can also take a ride on the Easter Eggspress trailer through the park to the Golden Gates and back, for £3 per person. Easter crafts will be held in the top yard daily.

Wentworth Easter fun

Fairground rides, delicious food, a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and friends, pony rides and more than 120 stalls are on the menu at Wentworth Woodhouse this weekend.

The grand stately home is throwing its doors open for a springtime celebration – two days of Easter family fun.

Handmade gifts and crafts, freshly made food - including pizzas, burgers, crepes and ice cream - beers and cocktails will all be available inside the house and outside on the large front lawn this Sunday and Monday.

You can also book an afternoon tea to be served within the house itself for those who fancy a real treat.

There is free on-site parking at the event, and tickets are £5 for adults, with free entry for under 14s.

Visit Little Wolf Events to book.

Annual egg rolling

The much-loved egg rolling event is back at Cusworth Hall again this Easter - bigger and better than ever.

Come and join in the traditional Easter egg hunt, bring your hard-boiled eggs to roll down the hill, and don’t forget to enter your decorated eggs into our prize competition tomorrow, from 10am to 3pm.

This year there will also be entertainment provided by local children’s entertainer Mr Dan, a bouncy castle, sand art, a sweet stall, face painters, family crafts and much more.

Visit Cusworth Hall & Park for details.

Visit Wonderland

Don’t be late...for a very important date!

Follow Alice into Wonderland and enjoy a weekend of family adventure at Cromford Mills in Derbyshire this Saturday and Sunday.

Come meet Larry the Lamb and cuddle the Easter chicks, then hurry after the White Rabbit to discover where he has hidden the Easter Eggs. Play a selection of giant games, and join the Queen of Hearts for a game of croquet. Get your face painted, join in some crafts to make your own playing card puppet to take home, then visit Arkwright’s Café for a Mad Hatter’s tea party. Visit Cromford Mills

Huge Easter Egg Hunt

Graves Park, Friday until Monday

The annual egg hunt is back at Graves Park, with over 18,000 eggs hidden over the four day event. The hunt will kick off this Friday and run through until Monday, with hunts at 11.30am and 2pm. Tickets can be bought on the day.

Hot Cross Bunnies!

Kelham Island Museum, Easter Sunday & Monday

Pick up the trail of the Hot Cross Bunnies this Easter and follow them around the Sheffield museum - can you find all ten bunnies and collect your prize? Normal museum admission applies.

Greno Woods Wild Easter Play

Greno Woods, Thursday, 10.30am & 1.30pm

Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust for some fun in the woods. Meet: Woodhead Rd carpark before the session.

Easter fun: egg hunts, crafts and cuddly animals