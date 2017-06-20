Bloomin’ good weekend beckons for Sheffield cider drinkers

Hard core cider lovers are set to christen Sheffield's brand new beer garden with fest celebrating best of Brit apple-based brews.

June 23 to 25 will see The Bloomery's Nile Street premises become toast of the town, hosting Lilley’s Cider boasting bouquets from rhubarb to blackcurrant, mango to honeyed flavour.

Beer garden launch follows £240,000 refurb (seen here) of what was The Place with future inn-tertainment including Yorkshire Festival during next month's pay-day weekend.

Other attractions include Sky and BT televised sport as well as Secret DJ app allowing pop-pickers to select tracks without leaving comfort of their seats. Week's events include Loyalty card Double Points Mondays, Clash of the Cans cocktails, craft beer and cider Tuesday discounts, Chicken Wing Wednesday meal deals, Thursday Speed Quizzing and Infusion Friday spirits promo.