All singing all dancing Dream Break

Super Break meets Dreamgirls was always going to add up to, suitably prefixed, stellar stay-cation.
And so our sojourn to London proved, capital idea combining quality accommodation and amazing production, here accompanied by city quiz.
The travel company, experience based go-to for tailor-made trips that stay with you for years, specialises in just such great getaways, made all the more agreeable by strain-taking return train travel.
The Cavendish, once home to TV immortalised Duchess of Duke Street Rosa Lewis, offered right royal welcome fit for a king.
The four star establishment, home to newly launched weekend package from daily £179 with breakfast and free WiFi for minimum two nights, also offers show-stopping pre-theatre dining in impressive Petrichor Restaurant.
Sharing its illustrious address with fashionable retailers, showcasing finest quality Albion artistry and craftsmanship, the venue enjoys enviable position amid world class culinary offerings and shopping experiences.
At the beating heart of fashionable Mayfair, The Ascott Limited location “offers five star luxury at four star prices“.
DREAMGIRLS DEAL: From £215 per person for one night’s accommodation at 4* Cavendish Hotel London including Top Price Saver tickets for Dreamgirls. Valid for arrival on October 19. To book visit www.superbreak.com or call 0800 042 0288.
That exacting standard saw the high class hotel recently receive Green Tourism Gold Medal.
"When a man is tired of London," said sage scribe Samuel Johnson, "he is tired of life".
But, when big city exhaustion does come calling, the most comfortable of beds awaits.
Icing on the cake of the tasteful trip was Savoy Theatre staging of the much-garland musical.
The multiple Tony-winning tale of ’60s Stateside girl group – not dissimilar to The Supremes – boasted explosive soundtrack, awash with glitz and glamour, showcasing toe-tapping songs aplenty that went down as well as interval Mezzanine Bar beverage.
Show producer Sonia Friedman enthused: “I can’t think of a better way spend a weekend“. Nor can we, having satisfactorily sampled maximum enjoyment mini break.
Overlooking the capital’s illuminated chimney pots from our elevated room, overshadowing Piccadilly palace of upmarket fare Fortnum & Mason, even Mary Poppins’ 34-letter superlative could not do justice to the panoramic cityscape skyline.
