All singing all dancing Dream Break

Super Break meets Dreamgirls was always going to add up to, suitably prefixed, stellar stay-cation.

And so our sojourn to London proved, capital idea combining quality accommodation and amazing production, here accompanied by city quiz.

The travel company, experience based go-​to ​for tailor-made trips that stay with you for years, specialises in just such great getaways, made all the more agreeable by strain-taking return train travel.

The Cavendish, once home to TV immortalised Duchess of Duke Street Rosa Lewis, offered right royal welcome fit for a king.

​The four star establishment, home to newly launched ​weekend package from ​daily ​£179 ​with breakfast and ​free WiFi for minimum ​two nights​, also offers show-stopping pre-theatre dining ​in impressive Petrichor Restaurant​​.

Sharing its illustrious address with fashionable retailers, showcasing finest quality Albion artistry and craftsmanship, the venue enjoys enviable position amid world class culinary offerings and shopping experience​s​.

​At the beating heart of fashionable Mayfair​, The Ascott Limited location “offers ​five​ ​star luxury at four​ ​star prices​“.

DREAMGIRLS DEAL: From £215 per person for ​one ​night’s accommodation at 4* Cavendish Hotel London including Top Price Saver tickets for Dreamgirls. Valid for arrival on October ​19. To book visit www.superbreak.com or call 0800 042 0288.

That exacting standard saw the high class hotel recently receive​ Green Tourism​ Gold Medal.

"When a man is tired of London," said sage scribe Samuel Johnson, "he is tired of life".

R&B OK: Dreamgirls

But, when big city exhaustion does come calling, the most comfortable of beds awaits.

Icing on the cake of the tasteful trip was Savoy Theatre staging of the much-garland musical.

​The multiple ​T​ony-​winning tale of ’60s Stateside girl group – not dissimilar to The Supremes – boasted explosive soundtrack, awash with glitz and glamour, showcasing toe-tapping songs aplenty that went down as well as interval Mezzanine​ ​Bar​ beverage.

​Show producer ​Sonia Friedman​ enthused: “I can’t think of a better way spend a weekend​“​.​ Nor can we, having satisfactorily sampled maximum enjoyment mini break.

And so to bed: The Cavendish luxury

Overlooking ​the capital’s illuminated chimney pots from our elevated room, overshadowing Piccadilly palace of upmarket fare Fortnum & Mason​, even Mary Poppins’ 34-letter superlative could not do justice to the panoramic cityscape skyline.

Supreme show: Dreamgirls