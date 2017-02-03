10 things to do

There’s lots going on in our region – here are 10 things you can do to have a great time in the coming weeks.

1. Nature Tots at nature reserve Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, Mallard Way, Doncaster. Exploration for youngsters, Friday February 3, 10.15am to noon. Monthly wild time for children aged four and under. Exciting woodland play with practical and craft activities. This event is eligible for the Hedgehog Award. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Child member £3, child non-member £5. Call 01302 570077.

The Cazffreys appearing at the Roots Music Club

2. Tickhill Musical Society presents concert The 40th Anniversary Season celebrates with a programme of classical and Latin American music featuring Bach, Ravel and Saboya. Takes place Friday, February 10, 7pm. Also features St Mary’s Primary School, Tickhill. Admission £10 at the door, advance tickets and enquiries: Adrian Hattrell 01302 742612, children under 16 free when they are accompanied by an adult. Students (16 – 19) can go free.

3. Festival of Bristish Railway Modelling On February 11-12, at Doncaster Exhibition Centre, The Racecourse, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4.30pm, doors open at 9.30am for pre-booked ticket holders. Visitors can enjoy browsing over 30-handpicked layouts with a ‘Best of British’ theme and purchase must-have items in a variety of major scales, era and gauges from over 80 quality traders. There will be expert demonstrations, popular with modellers, giving you an opportunity to enhance your modelling skills. On the door ticket prices, adult £9, child (five-16), £4.50, family (two adults, three children, £27. Call 01778 391123.

4 Mansion House tasty afternoon tea Open Treat yourself to the most exclusive Afternoon Tea in Yorkshire, at Doncaster’s Mansion House, February 3, noon until 3pm at half hourly intervals. With delicious sandwiches, savoury nibbles, scones and sweet treats on offer. Book in person or over the telephone with Doncaster Tourist Information Centre, £15 per person. Call 01302 734309.

5. Family Craft Activities: Trains and Transport Join the train themed craft activities session, Doncaster Museum, Thursday February 23 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. There will be things to make and colour in, including the making of masks, mobiles, puzzles and much more. You can also take part in the transport self-guide activity. Please note that this session is limited to one hour per group during busy periods. £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free. Last admission noon £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free. Last admission is from noon.

6. Chancers – A Little Theatre production Aiden and Dee are on the verge of losing it all. They’ve had to rent out their home to some rough shower from Dublin and move their family into their nearly bankrupt conveneince store. But salvation may have just arrived in the form of local battleaxe, Gertie Graham. A fast-paced and furious comedy thriller that played to great acclaim in Dublin. The play takes place at Doncaster Little Theatre on February 9-11, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8-10. Contact 01302 340422.

7. 1920s prohibition speakeasy party Join in with an evening of jazz age decadence at the Diamond Live Lounge, Wood Street, Doncaster, February 11. If you love the Roaring 20’s and the Prohibition era then you’ll love this. Doors open at 8pm, tickets £8. Call 01302 965040.

8. The Caffreys gigging at Roots Music Hailing from Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, The Caffreys play original music that’s rootsy, acoustic, soulful and rocky. On at Roots Music Club, Ukranian Centre, Doncaster, February 10, 7pm. Tickets £8/10. Call 07939 148603.

9. Estate of War Live – history comes to life Visit the Estate of War: Doncaster’s Country Houses exhibition and watch history come to life. Meet and interact with real nurses and soldiers from the exhibition talking about the First World War. It takes place on Tuesday February 21, at Cusworth Hall, from 12.30pm — 2.30pm.

10. Fur coat and no Knickers at Little Theatre Hilarious play concerns the wedding of Deirdre and Mark. Begins on the stag night when an inebriated Mark is chained to a lamppost with a blow-up rubber doll. Doncaster little Theatre, February 2-4, 7.30pm, tickets £10/8 (under16/ 0ver 60). Call the venue on 01302 340422.